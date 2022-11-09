JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A former Johnstown-area man was jailed Tuesday, accused of sexually assaulting two girls, authorities said.
The Pennsylvania District Attorney’s Office charged Robert B. Ostrander, 56, of New Windsor, New York, with multiple counts of indecent assault, endangering the welfare of children and corruption of minors.
Charges were filed after a statewide grand jury reported finding that assaults took place more than a decade ago.
Ostrander was one of four Jehovah’s Witnesses members accused in separate incidents across Pennsylvania involving as many as 19 minors, court records show.
Ostrander allegedly took advantage of relationships he formed within the religious community to sexually assault two girls in Cambria County when they were in their midteens. The assaults took place from 2004 to 2006 in the 400 block of Michigan Avenue in Stonycreek Township.
The grand jury found that Ostrander used “wrestling” as an excuse to grope one of the girls and attempted to pull down a girl’s swimsuit while in the pool.
The three other suspects were charged in separate acts alleged to have occurred in Allegheny, Berks and Lancaster counties, the report said.
Ostrander was arraigned by on-call District Judge Kevin Price, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $200,000 bond.
