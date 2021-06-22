The search is underway for a new chief for the Ferndale Borough Police Department after John Blake recently resigned to become assistant police chief in neighboring Upper Yoder Township.
Paul Pioli, township supervisor and police commissioner, said Blake adds many years of experience to the job.
“He has a lot of experience as an investigator, a police chief and a patrolman,” he said. “He comes to us with a lot of good traits.”
Blake is a 14-year veteran of the law enforcement community. He was a member of the Street Crimes Unit in Winchester, Virginia, and chief of an Indiana County department before being hired as Ferndale police chief in January 2019, Upper Yoder Township police Chief Donald Hess said.
Blake said he welcomes the new challenge as assistant police chief and criminal investigator.
“Upper Yoder offers a better opportunity for me personally and professionally,” he said.
Hess said the police department has not had a criminal investigator for many years.
“More and more of our cases require additional follow-up – child abuse and sexual assault cases,” he said. “That’s where John Blake’s experience benefits us.”
Hess said that, when Blake was police chief in Ferndale, he investigated cases involving human trafficking and arson. Blake also filed charges in a case involving a hostage situation.
Ferndale Borough Council member Trisha Corle said four or five people have applied for the job of police chief. There is no timetable for filling the position, she said. Officer Todd Fockler is officer-in-charge.
