Former DeVilbiss employees will have an informal reunion at noon Sept. 24 at Oakhurst Grille & Event Center, 2409 Glades Pike, Somerset.
Reservations are required by Sept. 14 by calling Brenda Winkelman at 412-451-8580.
Former DeVilbiss employees will have an informal reunion at noon Sept. 24 at Oakhurst Grille & Event Center, 2409 Glades Pike, Somerset.
Reservations are required by Sept. 14 by calling Brenda Winkelman at 412-451-8580.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
Reporter
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.