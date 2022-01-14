JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A legal challenge has been made concerning the procedure Johnstown City Council used to increase parking fines and fees during a special meeting in November.
Council unanimously passed the measure by a single-vote resolution.
Resident Jack Williams, a former city councilman, contends the process needed to be done via ordinance, which requires first and final reads and votes at separate meetings, per the Home Rule Charter.
He has filed a mandamus action in the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas against the City of Johnstown, interim City Manager Dan Penatzer and the seven members of council at the time – Mayor Frank Janakovic, Marie Mock, Ricky Britt, the Rev. Sylvia King, Michael Capriotti, Dave Vitovich and Charles Arnone.
“That is improper,” Williams said in a telephone interview. “It takes an ordinance to establish and change not just parking, but taxes, service fees, service charges.”
Williams has brought numerous legal actions against the city in regards to adherence to the charter.
“My concern is that they keep attempting to circumvent certain provisions in the charter and the administrative code,” Williams said. “I get so angry the solicitors let this happen. The solicitors can’t overrule a council, but they can say, ‘Wait a minute. You have to do this.’”
Janakovic and Penatzer were asked in an email if they would like to comment. Both independently replied “no.”
Solicitor Elizabeth Benjamin, of Beard Legal Group, did not respond to an interview request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.