SIDMAN, Pa. – Hundreds of hours of community service, dozens of merit badges and numerous awards led 17-year-old Ian Dobbins to earn the rank of Eagle Scout.
Dobbins’ project involved installing bike racks at his school, Forest Hills High School, and fixing up old bicycles to give out.
“The main challenge that occurred during my project was repairing the bikes that were donated,” he said. “At the beginning of the project, I did not know how to repair the bikes. I had to first learn how to fix them and then teach my other scouts how to fix them.”
The undertaking was developed last year during the COVID-19 quarantine that shut down public schools across the state.
Dobbins, a resident of Sidman, would often ride his bike around the school and noticed there was nowhere to park it.
“I contacted (former) principal Dr. Curt Vasas and my project began,” he said.
Other scouts from Troop No. 2251 chipped in after he showed them what to do.
Dobbins said he had dedicated work days for the group and consistently went to the site where the bicycles were being repaired up until the distribution day to take care of any last minute issues.
In total, he and the others repaired and donated more than 50 bicycles, and he installed racks at the main entrance of the high school and the field house.
“Seeing the need, then reaching out and helping people is phenomenal,” Forest Hills Operational Principal Brian Kostan said.
He added that there are a handful of students and a few faculty members that ride bicycles to and from school each day.
“It is nice to know that they have a bike rack that they can use,” Kostan said.
The school leader also commended the student for the hard work he put into getting this project done.
Dobbins has been a scout since he was 6 years old and credits his parents for keeping him motivated.
His favorite part is winter camping.
“This is my favorite part because we go to a cabin in the woods for a weekend and I get to hang out with my friends and other scouts,” Dobbins said.
To date, Dobbins has earned 54 merit badges – more than twice as many needed for the rank of Eagle – and has collected nearly 300 hours of community service.
He’s also a member of the Scouting honor society Allohak Menewi Lodge, has led his troop as patrol leader, assistant patrol leader, senior patrol leader and librarian and is currently the assistant patrol leader.
