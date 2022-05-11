JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Art created by a local student is heading to the nation's capital.
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Centre County, 15th Congressional District, announced that Leira Bertolasio, a sophomore at Forest Hills High School, was named winner of the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.
The announcement was made Saturday during an exhibit at the Winkler Gallery of Fine Art in DuBois, Clearfield County.
Second place was awarded to Connie Yang of Richland High School for her collagraph print watercolor.
Bertolasio received the first-place honor for her acrylic paint on canvas, "Girl with a Pearl Earring."
"I was surprised and wasn't expecting for it to go anywhere," she said. "I am grateful."
An independent panel of judges selected Bertolasio's work from among 81 entries, which is one of the largest groups of students to participate in Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District Art Competition.
Bertolasio's piece was made for art class where the assignment was to select a famous painting from history and create a piece inspired by it.
She said she choose "Girl with a Pearl Earring" by Johannes Vermeer as her muse.
"It was really just how I felt about things happening and I put it onto canvas," she said. "I worked on it for four weeks in art class."
Forest Hills art teacher Carol Cecere said it's exciting to see Bertolasio's work chosen as the winner.
"It's a great opportunity for people to see how talented she is," she said. "There's some students who need to look at pictures to create, but Leira just paints and draws. She already has those ideas in her head and has a natural ability."
Bertolasio’s artwork will be displayed in a special exhibit in the U.S. Capitol for a year with winners from each congressional district in the nation.
She has been invited to attend a reception in Washington, D.C., with other winners, which will take place in June.
“Congratulations to Leira on winning first place in this year’s competition,” Thompson said. “I am looking forward to welcoming Leira to Washington, D.C., and seeing her artwork hanging in the Capitol. The field was large this year and I am proud of each of the 81 students who entered the contest.”
The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982 to provide an opportunity for members of Congress to encourage and recognize the artistic talents of their young constituents.
Since then, more than 650,000 high school students have participated in the nationwide competition.
