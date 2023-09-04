ST. MICHAEL, Pa. – Mary Fisher makes a yearly trip to St. Michael for the Forest Hills Labor Day Festival at Berwind Wayside Festival Park.
She moved away some 20 years ago to the Fredericksburg, Virginia area.
“I come back every year to visit my brother. He’s a volunteer firefighter,” Fisher said. “I’m helping out in the kitchen.”
She was behind the grill on Sunday at the event.
Fisher is not alone in returning to her hometown.
Fire Chief Paul Kundrod said many people make the annual trek back to the area.
“A lot of people come home for Labor Day weekend who have moved away,” he said.
“They come back for reunions in town.
“The crowds have been fantastic,” Kundrod said.
Kundrod said this is the 34th year for the festival, which continues to grow.
Adams Township Volunteer Fire Company No. 2 sponsors the three-day fiesta.
It includes more than 100 booths with vendors selling candles, yard signs, jewelry, clothing, artwork and seasonal outdoor signage and displays.
There are 26 food vendors from local churches and civic groups and live music.
A sand sculpture by Ali Single, of Sidman, is a yearly fixture at the park.
This year’s sculpture is a train. Previous year’s sculptures have been the Forest Hills mascot and Adams Township police Chief Kirk Moss riding a lawnmower.
It takes about two days to create the art piece.
“These have lasted until February,” she said.
Single has been making sand sculptures for the community get-together for about a half-decade as a way to “add a little something to the festival.”
“It’s really appreciated by the people here,” Single said.
The festival continues Monday.
Le Dance Academy will perform at 10:30 a.m., followed by Tombstone at 12:30 p.m. and Johnstown Button Box at 3 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.