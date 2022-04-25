Forest Hills Community Band will present spring concerts at the following locations:
• 6 p.m. May 7, First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., Johnstown; 6 p.m. May 14, New Germany Grove Hall, 1635 New Germany Road, Summerhill; 6 p.m. May 15, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Roman Catholic Church, 605 Graham Ave., Windber; 3 p.m. May 22, Elton Zion Methodist Church, 1089 Mount Airy Drive, Elton; 6 p.m. May 29, Bethel United Methodist Church, 1021 Forest Hills Drive, Salix; and 6 p.m. June 5, First United Methodist Church, 500 Maple St., South Fork.
There is no admission fee.
