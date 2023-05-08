An Indiana County man died Saturday in a one-vehicle crash on Benjamin Franklin Highway in Armstrong Township state police in Indiana said in a news release.
Richland T. Toy, 54, of Ford City, was driving a 2014 Honda Civic just past the intersection with state Route 156 when he lost control and side swiped the northern guide rail.
The vehicle continued approximately 80 feet along the shoulder of the roadway, striking a utility pole, troopers said.
Toy was taken by Citizens Ambulance Service to Indiana Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Elderton Fire Department responded to the crash.
