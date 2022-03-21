Through local food banks, after-school programs and countywide efforts such as The Backpack Project, community leaders have been able to keep thousands of pounds of food flowing into the Johnstown region for those who need it.
An effort is underway to ramp up the amount that is grown right here in Cambria County, 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health Project Manager Leanna Bird said.
The health-minded 1889 Jefferson Center partnership, alongside Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, has received $100,000 in grants to hire a local food systems coordinator.
One of the coordinator's main tasks: Connecting the region's food security agents and distributors with the region's farmers and food producers to get more Cambria County products to families' dinner tables.
The hope is to add fresh fruit, vegetables and other local goods to the distribution chain, Bird said.
It might seems like an easy task – but it's an effort that takes close coordination, Vale Wood Farms' Carissa Itle Westrick said.
With the right planning, Cambria County farmers could benefit while also helping local food distributors provide healthier options, said Westrick, who is also hopeful the effort will also lead to more collaborations between county farmers and the business community.
"But there would have to be a good system – and a good understanding of what is needed," she said. "Farmers plant what they know they have a market for."
And food banks must understand the local growing seasons, too.
"Growers might be able to supply 100 heads of lettuce one month, but it won't be there there the next," Westrick said. "It will be something else – so there are things that the suppliers have to consider, too."
Given the government programs relied on to get food to people, both sides will need to navigate the complexities each funding program might require to add new food sources – but the new coordinator will be able to help them do that, she said.
Bird agreed.
“This new position, made possible by the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food bank and the Aetna Foundation, will work with partners to carry out cross-sector food projects across Cambria County in order to support the growth of a strong, vibrant regional food environment for the next generation,” Bird said.
Food Bank Director of Child Nutrition Programs Karen Dreyer said that "next generation" depends on it.
"Having enough healthy food is especially important for children’s development, and we’re excited to see how this grant will strengthen community connections and build on the good efforts of neighbors in Cambria County to care for each other,” Dreyer said.
According to Bird, local collaborators have been working on the effort since hosting a "Local Food, Local Places" workshop with the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2020 – which led the partnership to determine that a coordinator was needed to help local producers and farmers navigate the approval process.
That will include working with the Backpack Project and Flood City Youth Fitness Academy to add local food to their feeding programs for children, he said.
Bird said the job has already been posted for applications.
It's viewable at www.1889jeffersoncenter.org/2022/03/16/were-hiring-1889-jefferson-center-is-searching-for- a-food-coordinator/
