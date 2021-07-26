Food distribution to be held Saturday in Johnstown Jul 26, 2021 2 hrs ago Greater Things Ministry will hold a food distribution at 1 p.m. Saturday at Greater Johnstown High School, 222 Central Ave., Johnstown. Volunteers should report at 11 a.m. Tags Distribution Food Ministry Greater Johnstown High School Volunteer Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries STEINER, Stella Feb 23, 1927 - Jul 21, 2021 CHERNICKY, Richard Nov 3, 1943 - Jul 25, 2021 Friedline, Joel Anderson, Donald KOSNOSKY, James May 14, 1960 - Jul 24, 2021 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGOOD AS GOLD: Johnstown's Bo Bassett pins Russian to win title at Cadet World Wrestling ChampionshipsAfter winning world freestyle title, Johnstown's Bassett denied second gold in Greco-Roman wrestlingPennsylvania decertifies Fulton County's voting system after audit'A grown-up's Disney World': Multi-million dollar distillery project expected to begin construction next monthPHOTO GALLERY | Wrestling title brings world of emotions for Bassett familyWorld champ Bo Bassett gets congratulatory messages from those who inspired himWrestler calls hometown support 'amazing': How to watch Bo Bassett compete for world title at noonSomerset County man perishes after logging accidentGolden moment: Local wrestler Bassett reaches world championship finalsMason Gibson claims Greco-Roman national title Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
