JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Greater Johnstown School District has once again earned a gold award from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, alongside the YMCA of Indiana County.
These awards recognize organizations that have “gone above and beyond to serve meals to kids through the Child Hunger Hero Award Program.”
In total, there were 12 groups awarded in Cambria, Somerset and Indiana counties.
That includes silver winners: Forest Hills, Penns Manor Area and United school districts and Flood City Youth Fitness Academy; and bronze winners: Conemaugh Valley, Ferndale Area, Homer Center, Marion Center Area, Shade-Central City and Windber Area school districts.
“In a year when there were regular staff shortages and food supply chain challenges, our Child Hunger Heroes were creative, persistent and diligent,” Food Bank Director of Child Nutrition Programs Karen Dreyer said in a statement.
“They showed up to ensure kids in our region had enough healthy food to eat. We are so grateful for them, and we know their investment in kids has strengthened the future of our region for years to come.”
Winners were evaluated on their involvement in programs, such as summer food and after school meals.
