In observance of Patriot Day, the East Hills Kiwanis Club will display American flags along Scalp Avenue from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday in conjunction with its Flags Over East Hills project.
Flags will be displayed along Scalp Avenue
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat.
Kelly Urban
Reporter
