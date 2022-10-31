Richland Township firefighters are trying to determine why five people in an Ashlyn Drive home left their residence on Monday complaining of dizziness and headaches.
Deputy fire Chief Bob Heffelfinger said firefighters responded to the 9:47 a.m. call in the 100 block of Ashlyn Drive. They found five people standing outside suffering from what was thought to be carbon monoxide poisoning.
Firefighters used two meters that tested zero for carbon monoxide.
"We were not able to meter for any foreign elements," Hellelfinger said.
Three of the five people were taken by EMS to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
They will be able to return home once they are discharged from the hospital, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.