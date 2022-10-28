JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Being chosen as the “Your Story” Chapter 1 winner came as a shock to Theresa McCreary.
“I can’t even tell you how excited I am,” the Richland Township resident said.
“When it came around this year, I thought I’d give it a try because Christmas, a dog and family – that’s a perfect combination. I had to write my own version of it.”
The first-time writer said she looks forward to “Your Story” each year and always thought about submitting a chapter.
“I had so much fun with this even if I hadn’t been picked,” McCreary said.
“Now, I’m excited because I’ll be in print. I had two dogs and they both passed away, so this is my way of them being here, and I feel really good.”
After reading the introduction, she said, she thought about different ways the story could go.
“There was the aspect of the star and Christmas and the dog coming alive and wanting to have a family and being a part of it,” McCreary said.
“It seemed like the perfect start and it can go in so many directions. It came to me and I thought about what I would do if I was that little dog.”
She said she’s interested to see other views and where writers will take the tale.
“In my mind, that little puppy can have so many adventures,” McCreary said.
She said she mulled over ideas for a couple days.
“I started writing it and it just kind of flowed and then I got up my nerve to send it in,” McCreary said.
