Johnstown Fourth of July fireworks

Fireworks illuminate the sky over a pedestrian walking bridge spanning the Stonycreek River in Johnstown’s Cambria City section Thursday, July 4, 2019.

The following fireworks displays will be offered in the region:

• Windber Recreation Park, 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

• Fort Bedford Park, 110 Fort Bedford Drive, Bedford, at dusk Monday.

• Peoples Natural Gas Field, 1000 Park Ave., Altoona, after Curve baseball game, Sunday.

• DelGrosso Amusement Park, Tipton, 10 p.m. Monday.

• Central Pennsylvania Fourth Fest, 9:30 p.m. Monday, Medlar Field, State College.

• Idlewild & SoakZone, Route 30 East, Ligonier, 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

• Lakemont Park, 700 Park Ave., Altoona, 10 p.m. Monday.

