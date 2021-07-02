FIREWORKS

St. John Gualbert Cathedral's steeple in downtown Johnstown is silhouetted by fireworks during a recent Fourth of July celebration. This year, the holiday will be observed throughout the region with several venues holding fireworks display, including Johnstown Symphony Orchestra's concert and fireworks spectacular Tuesday at Point Stadium in downtown Johnstown.

 By John Rucosky
jrucosky@tribdem.com

Fireworks displays are planned throughout the region on Sunday.

• Seven Springs Mountain Resort, 777 Water Wheel Drive, Champion, 9:30 p.m.

• Berlin Community Grove, along Beulah Road, Berlin, 9:45 p.m.

• Fort Bedford Park, 110 Fort Bedford Drive, Bedford, at dusk.

• DelGrosso Amusement Park, Tipton, 10 p.m.

• Central Pennsylvania Fourth Fest, following the State College Spikes game at Medlar Field.

• Idlewild & SoakZone, Route 30 East, Ligonier, 9:30 p.m.

• Lakemont Park, 700 Park Ave., Altoona, 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you