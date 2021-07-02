Fireworks displays are planned throughout the region on Sunday.
• Seven Springs Mountain Resort, 777 Water Wheel Drive, Champion, 9:30 p.m.
• Berlin Community Grove, along Beulah Road, Berlin, 9:45 p.m.
• Fort Bedford Park, 110 Fort Bedford Drive, Bedford, at dusk.
• DelGrosso Amusement Park, Tipton, 10 p.m.
• Central Pennsylvania Fourth Fest, following the State College Spikes game at Medlar Field.
• Idlewild & SoakZone, Route 30 East, Ligonier, 9:30 p.m.
• Lakemont Park, 700 Park Ave., Altoona, 9 p.m.
