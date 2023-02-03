JEROME – Firefighters battling a two-story house fire in Jerome on Thursday were forced to retreat from inside the home after losing water pressure, authorities said.
The fire broke out at 8:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Coal Avenue.
About five firefighters were inside when they suddenly lost water pressure after a fire hydrant snapped, fire Chief Russell Miller said.
"It was very dangerous," he said. "We had to pull the guys out and wait for the line to get laid to another hydrant."
A tanker provided water until water lines were connected to other hydrants, he said.
The problem started with a mechanical failure with one hydrant, said Jeremy Stultz, board chairman of the Conemaugh Township Water Authority.
The hydrant broke, which created water pressure issues along the line, causing multiple water mains to break and leaving residents without water.
"The crews were out all night making repairs," he said. All residents except those on Jerome Avenue had water by 4 p.m. Friday.
The electrical fire was caused by an overloaded circuit, Miller said.
"They were using space heaters throughout the home," he said.
The occupants escaped safely. The Red Cross was called in to assist the family.
One firefighter was treated at the scene for a minor injury.
A second firefighter was taken to the hospital and later released, Miller said.
