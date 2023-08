A firefighter hoses down a hay pile on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, after multiple fire crews were called to a barn fire in Somerset Township. The fire broke out around 3 p.m. in the 800 block of Sechler Road. The barn housed farming equipment and hay bales. Fire crews from Listie, Somerset, Friedens, Stoystown, Sipesville, Bakersville and New Centerville responded along with Somerset Ambulance.