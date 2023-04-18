JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a house fire in the Coopersdale section of Johnstown, authorities said.
Fire broke out at noon on the second floor of a house in 300 block of Cooper Avenue on Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, smoke was pouring from two second floor windows.
City police and Johnstown Public Works Department shut down a portion of the road. Utilities were shut off to the property.
Firefighters from Johnstown were aided by crews from Richland Township and West Hills Regional fire departments. West End and Upper Yoder Township EMS also responded.
There was no report of injuries, according to a Cambria County 911 report.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
