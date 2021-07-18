Multiple fire departments responded to a house fire Saturday at the 10 block of Wren Street, Southmont Borough.
Three pets were in the structure.
A dog and one cat survived, but one cat died, West Hills Regional Police patrolman Chris Woodruff said.
First responders received the call at 6:40 a.m. Saturday morning, shows a Cambria County Emergency Management press release.
Woodruff said residents arrived home to see smoke.
Fire and smoke caused moderate damage to the house, Woodruff said.
There was no evidence of suspicious activity, he said, but a final determination is pending report of a state police fire marshal.
"There's no signs of foul play," Woodruff said. "The cause of the fire most likely will be electrical."
Southmont Volunteer Fire Department led the firefight with assistance from West Hills Regional Fire Department, Johnstown Fire Department and Upper Yoder Fire Department.
