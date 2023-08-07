JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Firefighters are at the scene of a house fire on Spring Street in Johnstown's West End, according to Cambria County 911.
Fire broke out at 8:45 a.m. Monday on the left side of a duplex in the 100 block of Spring Street.
A neighbor told The Tribune-Democrat a senior citizen lived there. The woman was not home at the time of the fire.
Firefighters concentrated their efforts on the second floor rear of the duplex after someone spotted flames and called 911.
Firefighters from Johnstown, Richland Township and West Hills are at the scene along with West End Ambulance. City workers closed the road around the fire scene.
Check back for additional information on this developing story.
