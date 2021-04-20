A state police fire marshal is searching for the cause of a blaze that injured one firefighter Tuesday in East Conemaugh Borough, authorities said.
Fire broke out at 2:44 a.m. on the left side of a duplex in the 300 block of Third Street, sending firefighters from multiple departments to the scene.
"The first floor was total engulfed with flames," said Harry Grove, East Conemaugh fire chief.
Families on each side of the duplex got out safely, he said.
An East Conemaugh firefighter suffered burns on his neck after being hit by falling debris, Grove said.
He was taken to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, where he was treated and later released, the chief said.
Fire crews from Franklin, Nanty Glo, Oakland, Cover Hill and Johnstown also responded along with East Taylor and Jackson townships.
