Emergency crews responded to a fire around 1 p.m. Sunday at Mag’s Hot Spot, 2498 Portage St., Wilmore Borough.
When first responders arrived on scene, the blaze had spread throughout the small block building.
“It started in the kitchen and it worked its way through the dining room,” Summerhill Township fire Deputy Chief Larry Penatzer said.
Crews had the fire knocked down and the scene cleared by 2:20 p.m.
Penatzer said the inside of the restaurant is “completely gutted.” The origin of the incident was reportedly a propane tank that vented while the owner was changing it.
Once the fumes hit a pilot light, the fire began.
South Fork, Portage and Beaverdale, and Adams Township fire companies responded, along with Portage and Forest Hills emergency services units.
