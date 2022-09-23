JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A passenger vehicle caught fire Friday on state Route 56 beside Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in Johnstown.
The driver and passenger noticed a fire starting in the engine compartment, parked the vehicle on the shoulder of the road and exited the vehicle safely, said Johnstown Fire Department Assistant Chief Mick Miller.
The vehicle was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Cambria County emergency services received calls about the incident at around 5:30 p.m.
Johnstown Fire Department and Johnstown Police Department responded to the scene.
It was the second fully involved vehicle fire that Miller responded to on Route 56 in the span of two days.
On Wednesday, a camper vehicle caught fire on Route 56’s Bedford Street off-ramp in Johnstown.
There were no injuries involved with either fire.
