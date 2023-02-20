WINDBER, Pa. – Scalp Level-Paint firefighters doused a house fire Saturday in Paint Borough.

The blaze was reported on the 100 block of Vine Street at 6:53 p.m., a Somerset County 911 supervisor said.

The fire was spotted in the one-story home’s garage, but firefighters were able to douse it with two hand lines, according to Paint-Scalp Level fire Chief Michael Horvath.

No injuries were reported.

He said the home’s occupants were already outside the home when crews arrived.

