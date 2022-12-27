JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Lorain Borough house fire is being investigated as an arson.
Oakland Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steven Bendick said the fire started inside a vacant home with no utilities at the corner of Ohio and Rager streets sometime around midnight Tuesday, but crews were able to quickly douse it.
The fire was contained to an enclosed stairway that leads to a second-floor residence.
It apparently started on a built-in ledge alongside the stairway, Bendick said.
He said the home already had mold issues and other problems and was “basically not livable,” but it’s possible someone may have tried to use it to escape the cold.
Johnstown, Richland Townsihp and West Hills fire departments responded, as well as Dale Borough Fire Company, Cover Hill and West Taylor, according to Cambria County 911 officials.
A state police fire marshal was also assisting with the investigation.
