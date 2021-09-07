JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Preserving and celebrating Cambria County's heritage will be highlighted at this event.
The Cambria County Arts & Heritage Festival will be held from 10 a.m. until dusk Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Duman Lake Park near Belsano.
The festival will feature musical entertainment, dancing, craft and food vendors, artisans, nonprofit groups, guest speakers, historical reenactments, 16th century living history and paranormal presentations, a tribute to veterans, an antique car show and children's activities.
Ronald Shawley, executive director of the Laurel Highlands Historical Village, which hosts the festival, said the goal is to allow people to unite and reflect their heritage.
"We want to showcase every aspect of Cambria County and the positive points of our county," he said.
Saturday's activities will kick off with a tribute-to-veterans ceremony at the wedding pavilion.
Altoona Car Club will sponsor an antique car show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Dash plaques will to available for the first 100 vehicles, and trophies will be awarded.
"From what we're gathering, there will be 200 to 300 cars," Shawley said.
Musical entertainment on Saturday will include That Oldies Band, The Boomers and Dan Stonerook.
Sunday's music will feature the 28th Infantry Rock Band "Hot Brigade Pop Ensemble" and Rosie and the Jammers.
Tammy Carlson Little will perform Egyptian dance Saturday and Sunday.
An authentic Civil War church service will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday under the big tent.
Both days will feature Civil War reenactments with camps open for public viewing.
Shawley said participation in the reenactments continues to grow.
"The first year we had it, we had about 20 or 30 reenactors and now we're talking 250 to 300 reenactors coming in from South Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and New York," he said.
A basket party will be held Saturday with winners being announced at dusk.
Food vendors include Sipes Smokehouse BBQ, Blackwoods Kettle Corn, Hoss's and Meatball Madness.
Throughout the festival, a veterans necessities drive will be held and attendees are asked to bring nonperishable foot items, paper products or hygiene products.
"We hope people will have a good time and gain a little bit of historical knowledge," Shawley said. "This is a family-orientated event and I want the children who come up to learn about the Civil War and learn about the different historical elements of our county."
There is no admission fee to attend the festival.
For more information, call 814-288-7017 or visit www.lhhv.org.
