EBENSBURG, Pa. – The annual Festival of Books in the Alleghenies is coming to Ebensburg with events scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18.
“It will be absolutely fantastic,” organization chairwoman Hilary Hauck said.
Each year the festival moves to a different county, having started in Bedford in 2018 and heading to Somerset the following year.
Last year’s event was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic and organizers are excited to host the coming festivities in person.
“We really hope we have a lot of people show up,” Hauck said.
The event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be centered around Veteran’s Park in Ebensburg Borough, where a main stage will be set up along with vendors, informational booths, live music and children’s activities.
Hauck said the festival also will connect to the Ebensburg Cambria Public Library through a story walk presented by the Somerset County Library.
There are a lot of authors attending this year, from W. Bruce Cameron, Peter W. J. Hayes and Ruby Miller to Lori Duffy Foster, William Thwing and Jill Hackman.
Those writers represent a wide-range of genres.
“There’s really something for everybody,” Hauck said.
Prior to the Festival of Books, a Keynote Author Reception with USA Today bestselling writer Annette Dashofy, who penned the Zoe Chambers mystery series, will take place at from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Loretto on Sept. 17.
“We’re hoping for a big crowd,” Mary Miller said.
She’s a volunteer with the event and is in charge of organizing the keynote reception.
Miller said there are about 120 spots available for the event, which also will feature a silent auction with proceeds supporting Cruise Into Kindergarten – the focus of fundraising this year.
The program is a statewide initiative from the Office of Commonwealth Libraries.
“Cruise Into Kindergarten focuses on basic literacy components and is designed to help children learn things like colors and shapes,” county coordinator of Cambria County Library System Barb Mitchell said.
She was approached by the Festival of Books steering committee to get involved and was glad to do so.
“It’s a natural partnership,” Mitchell said.
She and the county library system are using one component of Cruise Into Kindergarten – a set of activity cards – to help expand literacy for children and help parents “learn ways to teach kids through play, song and games.”
Mitchell said they want to raise enough funds to create more than 1,000 activity sets.
“The Festival of Books will be working with the Cambria County Library System to get those activity kits into local communities through distribution at the libraries themselves,” she added. “We are also asking our libraries to work with local daycares and other organizations to get these activity kits to families with young children”
For more information, follow the Festival of Books in the Alleghenies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit www.festivalofbooks.org.
Tickets for the keynote reception can be purchased through the Community Foundation of the Alleghenies by visiting https://bit.ly/3gTWl5f.
