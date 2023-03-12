JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Ferndale Borough Police Department recently purchased an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) with donations from two organizations, police Chief Adam Richards said in a news release.
The Ferndale Volunteer Fire Association and the Harmonie Singing Society donated $1,600 for the purchase.
AEDs are devices that measure heart rhythm and can send a shock to the heart to treat sudden cardiac emergencies.
“Our sincere thanks goes out to the Ferndale Volunteer Fire Association and the Harmonie Singing Society for creating this partnership that will have a direct and positive impact on public safety,” Richards said.
“Simply put, having AEDs in police cars will save lives.”
