Ferndale Area Elementary School is holding its summer camps through July for students in kindergarten through sixth grade, and it’s giving them an opportunity to participate in a variety of hands on activities that focus on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics) concepts.
The morning camps kicked off June 14 and are being held Mondays and Wednesdays through July 21.
“This is our STEAM-based literacy and math camps and we came to the teachers with this idea of summer camps that would be engaging and enriching,” said Superintendent Jeff Boyer on Monday at the school.
“We have 12 sessions this summer and the teachers got together and put themes to each week. Kids are being exposed to something new, and the feedback has been really positive from the community and students.”
Themes include water, Vale Wood Farms, insects, Christmas in July, time machine and Olympics.
“There’s all types of creative ideas,” Boyer said. “We’re keeping students together, so it’s collaborative and engaging learning with the whole group in mind. They also are split up into teams, making it a competitive themed-based camp where they’ll do fun activities that are game-oriented with accomplishing a task.”
Each camper is provided with a free breakfast and lunch along with transportation.
“We want students to know that learning is fun and rewarding, and they’re learning how to do things differently,” Boyer said. “It’s great to watch them smile and enjoy coming here in the summer.”
Stephanie Mino, a fifth-grade teacher at the school who is volunteering to instruct the camps, said around 80 district students and more than 19 teachers are participating in the summer camps.
“I think with COVID, a lot of things were taken away, so we tried to stress that we wanted to make this fun – there’s no papers or pencils – there’s fun activities, and the kids have bought into it,” she said.
“Each week we’re seeing more kids being added because they’re going home saying what a good time they’re having.”
She said the goal of the summer camps is to catch the summer slide of losing achievement gains made during the school year.
“We’re doing everything from water filtration, basic math facts in a run relay and area and perimeter activities,” Mino said.
“We’re also doing plays and research on mystery ocean animals, but it’s all done in fun ways. They’re grouped together and not by grade level, so they’re learning to share and help each other.”
Boyer said this type of summer camp is a first for the district and one they plan to continues for years to come.
“The old days of summer school kind of had that negative feeling of doing worksheets and getting a lecture, but this is completely different,” he said.
“You’re learning and you don’t even know you’re learning because you’re just enjoying the projects and activities and being a part of that.”
