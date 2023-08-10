JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A felony charge was withdrawn Wednesday against an Upper Yoder Township motorist accused of running down and killing a 71-year-old man who was walking along Harshberger Road, authorities said.
Township police allege that Randy Allen Lytle, 33, of the 500 block of Harshberger Road, was driving a 2003 Hummer at 9:30 p.m. June 28, 2022, when he struck and killed Joseph Varmecky, 71, who was deaf and legally blind.
Varmecky died at the scene.
Prosecutors withdrew a charge of accidents involving death or personal injury before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.
A state police accident reconstructionist and an expert witness determined that Lytle was not responsible for the accident, said Lytle’s Johnstown attorney, Art McQuillan.
McQuillan called it a tragedy.
Varmecky was walking in the middle of the road on a dark night and was not wearing the yellow vest that someone had given him, he said.
In a complaint affidavit, one neighbor said she was driving home when she swerved to avoid hitting Varmecky, who was walking in the middle of the roadway. The woman said that, after she parked in her driveway, she saw the Hummer strike Varmecky, and had her son call 911.
Police said they detained Lytle after he parked his vehicle at his nearby residence and walked back to the scene.
He was charged with DUI.
The charge was waived to Cambria County court on Wednesday.
