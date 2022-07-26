JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The John P. Murtha Fellows are accepting applications from nonprofit organizations to be awarded up to $12,500 in grant money.
Through the grant, the Fellows want to explore potential opportunities for Johnstown’s youth to be involved in community development, engagement and improvement.
A formal request for proposals (RFP) to fund eligible projects was released on July 15. Nonprofits that support youth community engagement are heavily encouraged to apply, the fellows said in a press release.
The Fellows seek organizations that actively enlist local volunteers, invest in the community’s long-term success, and build a sense of pride in what Greater Johnstown has to offer. Full details are available in the RFP.
Full copies of the RFPs can be retrieved online, via Google Form, at CRChamber.com/Murtha Fellows or by email request at MurthaFellows@JohnstownVision.com.
Questions can be directed to MurthaFellows@JohnstownVision.com or by phone to the Chamber office at 814-536-5107.
The deadline for electronic applications, via Google Form, is 11:59 p.m. Monday.
The applications submitted will be evaluated and an ultimate decision will be made with a grant announcement and presentation ceremony on Aug. 9 at the John P. Murtha Center on Pitt-Johnstown’s campus.
“The Community Improvement and Engagement Fund” will support initiatives that energize community youth engagement, according to Murtha Fellow Alex Zakucia.
“We found that there are a few organizations in our area that support our local youth, and we would like to promote these organizations as many members of the community have expressed their concerns about the lack of resources for local youth, the impact of our grant fund will hopefully have long term effects as it will promote mentorship and positive role models amongst young Johnstowners,” Zakucia said.
“Vision Together 2025 Executive Director Mike Tedesco has been a huge help in introducing us to many community leaders throughout the area that have a lot of good news to share with us, and we would like to help them in any way we can.”
