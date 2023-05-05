The Federal Reserve has indicated its latest interest rate hike may be the last for a while, which may be enough to encourage consumers and businesses to think about borrowing, local bank officials said.
Last Wednesday, the central bank raised interest rates by a quarter-point to the highest level in 16 years, and then said it may hold off on further increases starting in June.
The Fed raised rates 10 times in the past year in an attempt to tamp down inflation. As a result, borrowing for consumers, including home buyers as well as businesses, has become steadily more expensive. The burden increased with the hike on Wednesday, as the Fed boosted its benchmark rate by a quarter-point to 5.1%.
With the Fed’s indication that hikes would be paused at that level, AmeriServ Financial Inc. President and CEO Jeff Stopko said some people on the sidelines may be comfortable enough to take out a loan.
“If there is a pause, people now are more inclined to borrow money; businesses focused on expanding may take a loan,” he said. “I believe the statements made by the Fed are viewed in a positive way by the local community.”
The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to slow a national economy that has seen price pressure across goods and wages that contribute to inflation.
However, the consequence of those hikes may be a recession.
“I think there is a better chance to see a recession later this year or early next year, but the economy is strong and there are still lots of jobs open,” Stopko said. “If we do enter a recession, it would be relatively mild.”
A search of Pennsyvlania CareerLink’s online job search tool for Jobs shows 1,065 results within Cambria County.
The higher borrowing costs also apply to banks, and many of them are now offering higher rates on savings accounts, giving savers the opportunity to earn more interest.
1st Summit Bank’s interest return on deposits has increased dramatically over the past 10 months, President and CEO Eric Renner said.
“CD rates are much higher,” he said.
Renner said he has seen a decrease in loan volume commercially as well as individually for home mortgages.
However, he said he believes people are still making purchases because there’s still a healthy money supply in the system since the COVID-19 pandemic stimulus era.
“People are still in a good savings position,” Renner said. “So people are still using savings instead of borrowing, which is smart. If interest rates are 8% or greater and they have money saved, that’s earning less than that it makes sense to use savings.”
Renner said if the latest rate hike is indeed the last one for a while, he believes rates won’t come down any time soon.
“I don’t see the Fed reversing course any time soon unless we wind up in a serious recession,” he said.
“In that case, the only tool the fed has is to lower interest rates. It’s a seesaw. It would be nice if both sides could stay the same.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Russell- OReilly.
