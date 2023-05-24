JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – U.S. District Judge Stephanie L. Haines of the Western District of Pennsylvania has denied a motion for a preliminary injunction sought by Driver Opportunity Partners, an activist investor group aiming to win seats on the board of directors for AmeriServ Financial Inc.
The denial issued on Monday allows AmeriServ to hold its annual meeting on Friday, where shareholders’ votes will be counted for three new board members to join the nine-member board of decision-makers for the publicly traded bank holding company based in Johnstown.
AmeriServ’s nearly 3,000 shareholders vote for new board members annually by proxy, a process in which the company mails out cards with candidate information.
Voters return their selections via mail, and the meeting where the proxy votes are made occurs virtually.
The Driver group includes three candidates who seek election to the AmeriServ board against the favored candidates of AmeriServ’s current management.
Driver is led by J. Abbot Cooper, of New York. Cooper is founder of Driver Management Co. LLC, which invests exclusively in the U.S. banking sector by identifying what it describes as undervalued banks and then seeks to unlock value for shareholders.
AmeriServ Financial Inc. is the parent company of Ameri- Serv bank, a $1.4 billion-asset community bank headquartered on Johns- town’s Main Street that serves 25,000 customers throughout western Pennsylvania. It also has a nationwide reach for commercial lending, company officials said.
Aside from its banking customers, Ameri- Serv’s shareholders are another type of constituents it serves. Shareholders are the only category of the company’s constituents affected by the proxy fight with Driver, AmeriServ officials said.
Driver’s proxy statements filed with the SEC maintain AmeriServ has had “a legacy of underperformance.”
Members of the incumbent board and management team, including Jeffrey A. Stopko, AmeriServ Financial president and CEO, have said that they believed Driver aims to oust them, if that were possible.
However, even if the court determines Driver’s nominees are eligible for election and they win all three available seats, the immediate effect would be that they compose a minority of the nine-member board.
In its proxy statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Driver included a graph that showed AmeriServ’s return on assets, a standard measure of bank profitability, for the years 2000 to 2022 has lagged well below the return on assets for the Dow Jones U.S. Micro Cap Banks Index.
“To be blunt, Driver believes that the board and the company’s executive management team have demonstrated that they just are not very good at running a business and that meaningful change, starting with the composition of the board, is necessary to preserve and enhance shareholder value,” Driver’s statement said.
Cooper has accumulated 8.6% of AmeriServ’s shares since November, making him the largest shareholder in the company.
Cooper, in January, filed a nomination notice to exercise the right as a shareholder to run for election to the board with two other candidates he chose.
According to Stopko, it was the first time shareholders have formed opposition to the company’s candidates by sending out their own proxy cards for nomination to the board.
AmeriServ rejected Driver’s nomination notice in March. Its refusal to accept Driver’s candidates was based on technical errors in the group’s nomination notice required by the company’s bylaws.
The Driver group has argued that Ameri- Serv leveraged its advanced notice bylaw, which requires extensive biographical information, as a means to block dissident shareholders from sitting on the board of directors.
Despite the rejection by AmeriServ, Driver fulfilled proxy requirements set forth by the SEC, and had moved forward with sending its proxy cards in spite of the refusal of AmeriServ to acknowledge them.
In light of a new “universal proxy card” requirement in effect this year by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Driver’s attempts to compete are further limited: the rule requires competing camps to list all candidates, including the opposition on the proxy cards they mail to voting shareholders.
In accordance with that SEC rule, Driver listed its candidates on its proxy card as well as the candidates backed by AmeriServ, but Ameri- Serv, maintaining Driver’s candidacy is invalid, mailed proxy cards listing only the company’s favorites for board election.
Along with its initial rejection of Driver’s nomination notice, AmeriServ had filed a complaint with the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas against the Driver group, seeking a declaratory judgment that the company properly rejected Driver’s nomination notice. That has yet to be decided.
Driver’s request for injunctive relief, which Haines denied, would have delayed AmeriServ’s annual meeting until a ruling is made on whether AmeriServ indeed properly rejected Driver’s nomination notice.
During preliminary injunction hearings in Johnstown on May 10 and 11, Driver argued that a meeting held for the election of Ameri- Serv’s company-backed candidates prior to a court decision on the legitimacy of Driver’s candidates to participate would not easily be reversed if it turns out that Driver’s candidates had been improperly rejected.
Stopko testified that he is confident the courts will side with the company’s rejection of Driver’s candidacy, but if the courts find Driver’s candidacy to be legal after the annual meeting, then another election meeting would be held. Shareholders have been made aware of that possibility through AmeriServ’s proxy statements leading up to the election.
In her opinion issued Monday, Haines said the circumstances of the case do not present a situation in which harm would be irreparable to Driver if the annual meeting were held Friday as scheduled.
“The circumstances in this case do not present a situation where the harm is irreparable because it would be difficult to ‘unscramble the eggs’ after the 2023 annual meeting takes place,” she wrote. “A party seeking a preliminary injunction must meet the threshold for two most critical factors: it must demonstrate that it can win on the merits, and that it is more likely than not to suffer irreparable harm in the absence of preliminary relief.”
AmeriServ sent a press release on Tuesday, highlighting that it will hold its annual meeting on Friday in anticipation that Driver will be unlikely to prevail in overturning the election based on the merits of its claim that its candidates were improperly blocked from participating.
The press release contained no comment from the company’s board or management, but stressed a portion of the 30-page opinion issued by Haines: “Driver has failed to meet its burden to demonstrate it is likely to prevail on the merits of its claims […]” The Court also declared that “Driver’s inability to have its director nominees considered for election at the 2023 Annual Meeting is entirely a result of its own failures, not as a result of AmeriServ’s conduct.”
Reached by phone on Tuesday, Cooper said he has read the judge’s decision.
“We are disappointed in the result, and we are evaluating our options,” Cooper said.
Two of the three open seats on AmeriServ’s board of directors are being vacated by incumbents Allan R. Dennison and Sara A. Sargent, both of whom have aged out of eligibility to run for reelection. The company’s nominees for those two seats are Richard W. Bloomingdale and David J. Hickton.
A third seat up for election is currently Daniel A. Onorato, who is backed by the AmeriServ company for another term.
The Driver group of opposing candidates includes Cooper, Julius “Izzy” Rudolf and Brandon L. Simmons.
