JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Flood City Youth Fitness Academy students are heading to Pittsburgh on Saturday for follow-up activities with the CODE 4 STEM Academy.
“This exemplifies the exact goals of Flood City Youth Academy and our 21st-century Code 4 STEM program,” FCYFA program director Deacon Jeffrey Wilson said. "This type of trip is a truly life-changing trip for our children."
Nine students in middle and high school will visit the Pittsburgh area to meet with James Martin, University of Pittsburgh vice chancellor for STEM research and innovation, and associate professor Samuel Dickerson.
Martin visited the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown on Nov. 3 to present to professors and students about building a bridge between the two campuses based on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
After that, the group will tour the Carnegie Science Center to get a special preview of the new Mars exhibition before going to Acrisure Stadium to take in the Pitt and Duke football game from a luxury box.
While there, they’ll also meet Pittsburgh business leaders and stop at Pitt’s main campus to see a control center for robotic equipment in a research lab at Schenley Place and to videoconference with the International Space Station.
"The entire day is meant to expose these children to STEM and to get them excited about learning about science, technology, engineering and math," a Pitt release said.
The CODE 4 STEM Academy is an initiative organized between UPJ and Flood City Youth Fitness Academy to introduce the science fields to local students of various ages.
