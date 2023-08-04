The Cambria County Coroner's Office identified the man who died on Wednesday in a vehicle crash near Cresson.
Donald Snyder, 90, of Vero Beach, Florida, died from a cardiac event he suffered before he crashed in the U.S. Route 22 westbound lanes between the Summit and Gallitzin exits, Chief Deputy Coroner Joseph Hribar said.
Snyder was inside the vehicle when it caught fire. He was identified by dental records. An autopsy showed he died before the crash, Hribar said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.