SALISBURY, Pa. – Over the past few years, Tall Pines Distillery has expanded its product line, added an outdoor bar and a sprawling pavilion and patio designed to host hundreds on busy weekends.
Now, co-owners Keith and Lisa Welch are turning their attention indoors – and on efforts to expand their brand into new territories.
The Salisbury micro-distillery has plans underway to triple production capacity.
"Right now, we're producing about 600 gallons of mash per week," Keith Welch said.
By mid-October, they plan on expanding the space to enable them to produce several thousand tons.
During a tour offered to Somerset County's farm bureau, Welch announced his company is also working to open a satellite distillery in Lancaster and a moonshine-themed bar inside a Marriott Renaissance hotel in Washington, D.C., by 2023.
"Five years, ago, I never could've thought we'd be growing at this pace," he said. "We're in a fast-growing industry. But a lot of micro-distilleries fail – they close down all the time."
'Face of agriculture'
In his view, the key is the company's insistence on making moonshine and other spirits – including a maple rye – as close as possible to the way the region's forefathers did more than a century ago.
And with fresh, local ingredients.
That includes corn milled in Rockwood, fresh peaches from the other side of the mountain in Bedford County, and other Pennsylvania-grown grains.
Even extracts used in Tall Pines' recipes are natural, Welch told farm bureau members Friday.
Welch said he continues looking for ways to add locally made ingredients to Tall Pines' collection of spirits – including dairy products for an upcoming cream bourbon.
Somerset County Farm Bureau President Dennis Hutchison said efforts such as what is happening at Tall Pines are "changing the face of agriculture in Somerset County."
They may not be out in their fields harvesting corn – but they are supporting the industry regardless, he said.
Even leftover mash leftover from distilling is being sold to local farms for livestock.
'Keeping products local'
Given the increased complexity involved in competing in a world market for farmland products, there's both a need and a tremendous benefit to taking local products – whether milk, meat or grains – and creating something new from it that is also sold locally, Berlin area farmer Glenn Stoltzfus said.
Lancaster County's farm-fueled tourism industry is a shining example of that, he said.
With enough draws such as Tall Pines, Somerset County can start to replicate that, Stoltzfus said.
"It's getting harder every day to be a small farmer," he said, adding that "selling local" can be a big help. "When you're keeping products local, it cuts out a lot of the transportation costs .... cuts out the middle man."
Welch said he plans on growing Tall Pines in Salisbury – even as he expands elsewhere.
The distillery has its products in 70 of Pennsylvania's Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores and a growing list of locations in Maryland.
Another satellite location already opened in Pinevile, Missouri, Welch said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.