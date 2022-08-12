JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Cambria County Farm Bureau will hold its annual meeting and dinner at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22.
The event will be held at St. Monica’s Church social hall at 3037 Colonel Drake Hwy., Chest Springs. Cost is $15 per person for the buffet dinner.
The agenda will include reports, election of offices, voting on submitted policy resolutions and discussion.
Reservations should be made by Sept. 13 by calling Mary Lou Smithmyer at 814-674-3715 or Marty Yahner at 814-244-7446.
