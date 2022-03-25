With spring upon us, now is the time for gardeners to prepare to show off their green thumbs.
Whether you’re looking to start a vegetable garden or create a colorful flower display, experts are offering tips that will ensure that you have a successful growing season.
Sue Konvolinka, a Penn State Extension volunteer master gardener, said before you begin planting, it’s important to concentrate on maintenance.
“You have to look at how much time you have to do the garden because if you don’t have a lot of time, you can’t plant a lot of high-maintenance plants because it will be a failure,” she said. “Nothing is maintenance free, so how much time you have to spend on your garden will dictate how much you want to plant.”
She said when tackling the garden for the first time you need to do some preparations.
“We tend to avoid spring clean-up until many of the pollinators have already emerged from the ground,” Konvolinka said, “so it’s OK to be lazy in the spring and not do a complete cleanup of your garden of leaves, brush and everything that’s wintered over until we’ve had a few evenings where it’s in the 40s and 50s, and it’s warming up and things are starting to emerge.
“By mid-April, you can start cleaning up your garden.”
She said when planting annuals and tender perennials, the ground needs to be thawed. So the the rule of thumb for planting is after the first full moon in May, and this year that’s May 15 and 16.
“The ground tends to thaw out with those April showers and it warms up, and you can tell when it’s thawed because it’s really only the first 6 to 12 inches that you’re concerned about,” Konvolinka said.
Getting dirty
She said soil testing is important, and good soil is the gold standard.
“You don’t start your day out without a good breakfast, and that’s what soil is in terms of how they’re going to start out their spring when they go through May until October during those times when we’re frost-free and the ground is thawed and we have warm temperatures and rain,” she said. “The best way you can grow is if you have good spoil with the nutrients that you need for good growth.”
Standard soil test kits may be purchased from commercial firms or garden centers – or from county offices of Penn State Extension of the University of Maryland Extension.
“If you have good soil you have a good basics, and you can be much more successful and enjoy your garden,” Konvolinka said.
“The soil test will guide you on how you can amend it with fertilizers, and master gardeners can work with you or you can take that report to any reputable garden center for assistance.”
Choosing native plants to incorporate into gardens is a good option, she said.
“Native plants are best for a natural balance,” Konvolinka said. “They have adapted to wildlife, the climate and soil, and they do multiply and spread. You need less watering and less fertilizer with the natives because they are naturally adapted to our weather and they have a resistance to insects and diseases.”
And choosing the right plant and right place is important.
“They need the right kind of food, light and water,” Konvolinka said. “Often in this area we have clay soil, so that needs to be worked and developed with amendments, which would be the composts amended with other soils – whether you’re doing that with vegetables or flowers, trees and shrubs.”
Konvolinka said light and garden placement plays a big part in how your plants will grow.
“Is it facing the east where the sun comes up or the west where the sun sets because if it’s in the east where the sun rises you’ll have part-shade garden,” she said. “If it doesn’t get sun all day long, it’ll be a part-shade area that needs part-shade plants. The labels on plants tell you whether it’s part sun, part shade, full sun or full shade.”
She said for those with smaller spaces, container gardening is an option.
“If you have a balcony, you have a spot where you can have your own vegetable garden or you can grow herbs in containers,” Konvolinka said. “Container gardens outdoors need to have holes in the bottom, fresh spoil every year and diluted fertilizers.”
Konvolinka said gardening gives you a sense of accomplishment and provides enjoyment.
“You’re nurturing something from a seed or small plant to producing flowers or a vegetable you eat,” Konvolinka said. “Gardening also is exercise. You don’t need to go to the gym if you garden daily or even three times a week because you’ll be weeding, pruning and bending.”
Planning your space
Sherry Frick, agriculture and natural resources educator with Maryland Extension, said when gardening there’s a lot of planning that needs to happen before planting.
“You have to consider the space you have to work, the amount of light that space receives because that will determine what you can grow, if you’re growing fruits and vegetables are you doing it to provide for your family and that also will dictate how much space you devote to growing things, what you want to grow and are you going to plant in the ground, in containers or build a raised bed,” she said. “If you’re talking about fruits and vegetables you need to decided if you want to plant seeds, do you want to start them indoors and then transplant outside or do you want to buy vegetable starts from a local nursery.
“Some things are better to buy already started and they’re easier because there is a lot time you need to invest to start your own plants.”
Frick echoed the advice on soil quality.
“To help maintain health, it’s good to have mulch on top of your soil to help keep out weeds and to retain spoil moisture, and in some cases it can help to reduce disease issues because a lot of fungal spores rest on soil surfaces and get splashed up by the rain,” she said. “You want to add at least an inch of organic material every year to replace nutrients that are being taken out by plants. You can lay it on top or work in into the top couple of inches of the soil and that can be compost or well-rotted manures.”
Frick said the last frost determines when you’ll start planting.
“Some cool-season vegetables, such as radishes, peas, lettuce and potatoes, you can start when the soil warms up to 45 degrees,” she said. “The majority of the cool season vegetables can be planted in the ground when the soil is 55 degrees, so that’s beets, onions, carrots, broccoli, cabbage, collards and spinach.
“For warmer season fruits and vegetables – such as cucumbers, melons, tomatoes, peppers, beans and eggplant – soil temperature should be 65 degrees or warmer.”
Weeds and bugs
With garden maintenance, Frick said weeding is essential.
“Weeds will compete with your plants and steal nutrients, water, space and light – and stuff wouldn’t grow very well if you don’t keep the weeds down,” she said. “Make sure things are watered, but you don’t want to overwater. Soil should be moist but not wet. In general, plants should get one inch of water per week.”
Frick said you also need to scout plants for disease and insect issues.
“We want to head them off before they become too much of a problem to overcome,” she said.
Frick said seed packets will tell you when you can expect to harvest.
“You need to monitor your plants, and when things are at their peek of freshness and brightness pick them and bring them inside,” she said. “It’s better to pick when things are dry rather than wet because you can spread diseases.”
Frick said gardening gives you a connection to the natural world.
“That’s important for your mental health, and to be out in the garden working in the spoil reduces stress,” she said. “It’s also engaging your mind because there’s a lot of information you need to know and you can learn as little or as much as you want.”
Joy of growing
Joyce Long, coordinator of the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Cambria County program, said the ideal time to prepare for a vegetable gardening is in fall – by doing a soil test.
“A soil test can be done in the spring, but there are certain amendments that would be preferable that you start to apply in the fall after you get lab results,” she said. “Soil testing is encouraged because your garden can function for a while without doing it, but over time you might see certain diseases and issues arise that could be related to your soil. We recommend every two to three years to do a soil test for optimum production.”
Long said if you don’t have the best spoil, raised-bed gardening can be an option.
“Those can vary in height or in different types of containers, including waste size containers for those who can’t bend over as much,” she said.
Long said site location for vegetable gardens is important.
“You want somewhere that gets at least six hours of sunlight a day, preferably the south-facing side of your home,” she said.
“South facing gives you that morning sun, and vegetables produce better when they get the morning sun versus late afternoon.”
Long said planting time depends on what you want to produce.
“If you’re having tomato plants, do you want to do your own seeds, which then you follow the directions on the package as far starting those seeds, or if you’re going to buy plants and you don’t want to buy them too soon because then they can get too leggy and tall,” she said. “The information on the seed packet is very informative and also tells you about spacing. That’s important because air circulation around the plants helps to cut down on disease and insects.”
With maintenance, Long said weeding is imperative.
“There are ways to mulch in the pathways and that keeps some the weeds down because if you’re not up on it every few days they can get the best of you,” she said. “Familiarize yourself with what the leaves of what you’ve planted look like so you’re not pulling up out you what you want to eat.”
Long said watering depends on the type of soil you have, drainage and the amount of rainfall.
“We recommend a finger test. So put your finger down in by the plant and if it’s dry an inch or two down you’re going to need some water,” she said. “You don’t want to overhead water, but along the soil level to avoid splashing.”
Long said fertilizing is specific to certain plants.
“There are over-all types of fertilizers that you can put on,” she said. “If you’ve done your soil test, you may know more about what you have put in there to keep the plant healthy.”
Harvesting varies for vegetables, so Long suggests relying on information on seed packages for optimal times.
She said there’s a satisfaction in growing your own food.
“It can taste fresher and you know what you’ve put in your soil,” Long said. “Vegetable gardening is a nice outdoor activity to engage in and there’s a joy in just putting your hands in soil.”
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The (Johnstown, Pa.) Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.