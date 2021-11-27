The region around Johnstown will offer numerous events for the holiday season.
Here’s a look at what’s ahead, by county:
Cambria County
• 51st annual Holly Bazaar, through Dec. 24, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
• Christmas Tree @ Central Park, animation noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 11 p.m. daily, downtown Johnstown.
• Gallery on Gazebo’s Festival of Trees, bank hours in the lobby of AmeriServ Financial, 216 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown.
• Village Street and Russell House light up night, 6 p.m. Dec. 3, Moxham section of Johnstown.
• Johnstown Concert Ballet presents “The Nutcracker,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 2 p.m. Dec. 4, Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center, Richland Township; $20; www.johnstownconcertballet.org.
• City of Johnstown Christmas Market, 4 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3 and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 4, Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Dickens of a Christmas, Dec. 3-5, downtown Ebensburg; www.ebensburgpa.com/ebensburg-dickens.
• Festival of the Nativity, Dec. 3-5, First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., downtown Johnstown.
• Portage Winterfest, Dec. 10-12, sites throughout Portage Borough; www.facebook.com/PortageWinterfest.
• “A Jimmy Stewart Christmas” with Chris Collins and Tim Dabbs, 6 p.m. Dec. 10, Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont; $45 for members and $50 for nonmembers; www.caccc.org.
• Christmas Express @ Central Park, 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11, Central Park, downtown Johnstown.
• Johnstown Symphony Orchestra presents Handel’s “Messiah,” 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center, Richland Township; $45 and $40; www.johnstownsymphony.org.
• Christmas at Russell House 2021, Dec. 11 and 12, Moxham Renaissance Community Center, 538 Park Ave., Johnstown; www.facebook.com/moxren.
• Oh So Artsy Holiday Party, 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 16, Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; www.bottleworks.org.
• Folk Arts “Creatively Inspired” Holiday Concert featuring Sam Coco and The Evergreens, 6 to 10 p.m. Dec. 17, Bottle Works, 411 Third Ave., Johnstown; $12 for members and $15 for nonmembers; www.bottleworks.org.
• Celebration Johnstown, 6 p.m., Dec. 31, locations in downtown Johnstown; www.facebook.com/Celebration-Johnstown-1462395043986029.
Somerset County
• Light Up Somerset and holiday parade, 5:30 p.m. Saturday, downtown Somerset; www.somersetinc.org.
• Harmony Light Fest, 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18, Camp Harmony, 1414 Plank Road, Hooversville; $10 per car.
• Diamonds Holiday Show, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8, Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber; $38, $34 and $30; arcadiawindber.com.
• John Denver Christmas, featuring Ted Vigil, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16, Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber; $32, $36 and $40; www.arcadiawindber.com.
Bedford County
• Candlelight Christmas, 5 to 9 p.m., Dec. 4 and 11, Old Bedford Village, 220 Sawblade Road, Bedford; $8 and $10; www.oldbedfordvillage.com.
Blair County
• Lights on the Lake, 6 to 9 p.m. nightly through Jan. 9, Lakemont Park, 700 Park Ave., Altoona; $15 per vehicle; www.lakemontparkfun.com/holiday-lights-on-the-lake.
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The (Johnstown, Pa.) Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.