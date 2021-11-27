Celebrate the holiday season by enjoying festive events and activities being held throughout the region.
• For those wanting the perfect gift or Christmas decoration, look no further than the 51st annual Holly Bazaar at the Community Arts Center of Cambria County.
The multifaceted holiday celebration is presented through Dec. 24 in the Goldhaber-Fend Fine Arts Center’s gallery and the M. Josephine Paul Family Museum at the arts center, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Westmont.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
“The Holly Bazaar is going to be a great way to transition into the holiday season for our community, and we want to help contribute to putting people in a fun and festive mood,” said Angela R. Godin, executive director of the arts center.
Featured items include wreaths, jewelry, clothes, pottery, Santa and angel figurines, candles, cutting boards, scarves, blankets and afghans, toys, Johnstown memorabilia, artwork, holiday decorations and handcrafted gifts.
The Holly Bazaar also features a Basket Bonanza, Festival of the Trees and the Handbag and Scarf Boutique.
A variety of musical entertainment is featured on Saturdays.
“The Holly Bazaar is a dynamic opportunity to reach the community through a one-of-a-kind shop-local experience,” Godin said.
There is no admission fee.
For more information, visit www.caccc.org.
• On Saturday, a decorated uptown Somerset will celebrate the joy of the season at Light Up Somerset.
“Light Up Somerset is one of the most community-oriented and touching events of the entire year, and we have thousands of people come out,” said Regina Coughenour, executive director of Somerset Inc., which sponsors the event. “It’s the only time of year where we close the streets of the diamond and people are free to walk around and enjoy all the sights and sounds of the season.”
A parade will step off at 5:30 p.m., followed by the lighting of the Christmas tree at the Somerset County Courthouse.
“This is a time where everyone, no matter your background, gathers together around this tradition of lighting the tree,” Coughenour said. “What’s really special is Santa lights the tree and people love it.”
Visitors will be able to do some outdoor shopping through Christkindlmarkt, where artisan vendors will display their wares.
There will be visits with Santa Claus, crafts for children, musical entertainment, food trucks, a live nativity, wagon rides, model train displays, story strolls, Holiday Express rides and hot cocoa, cookies and S’mores.
The event is free to the public.
A complete schedule of events can be found at www.somersetinc.org.
• Bring the family down to Central Park in downtown Johnstown to experience the magic of Christmas.
Taking center stage is the 36-foot-tall Christmas tree that features 70,000 lights programmed to a 45-minute score of 11 songs.
The tree’s animated show is offered from noon to 1 p.m. and 5 to 11 p.m. daily.
“The seventh year of the Christmas Tree @ Central Park will continue to build on the momentum of previous years,” said Melissa Radovanic, president of Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership. “Since the original installation in 2015, the community has grown to love the tree and it helps to fill hearts with the spirit of Christmas.”
Scattered throughout the park is the Christmas village, which has grown this year to include 34 houses.
The Christmas Express @ Central Park will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 10 and 11. Youngsters can take a ride with Santa Clause around the perimeter of the park.
A S’mores night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 18.
Live entertainment will be offered from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturdays at 416 Main St.
“We look forward to hosting these events throughout the holiday season,” Radovanic said.
• Celebrate the holidays Victorian-style at “Dickens of a Christmas” from Dec. 3-5, with events held throughout Ebensburg Borough.
This year’s celebration will consist of three craft fairs, a winter wonderland holiday light display, sleigh and carriage rides, a Santa Pub Crawl, Christmas Tree Toss, breakfast with Santa, a gingerbread house contest, holiday light displays and a holiday production by Cresson Lake Playhouse.
The Christmas parade will be held at 11 a.m. Dec. 4, and it’ll make its way through downtown Ebensburg.
A light-up ceremony is set for 6 p.m. Dec. 6 in Kimball Park.
A complete schedule of events can be found at www.ebensburgpa.com/ebensburg-dickens.
• Camp Harmony will host its drive-thru Christmas celebration, and it will give people a chance to enjoy the lights displays from their vehicles.
Harmony Light Fest will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 3, 4, 10, 11, 17 and 18 at the camp, 1414 Plank Road, Hooversville.
There will be drive-thru concessions with hot chocolate, hot apple cider and cookies.
As part of the event, people will be able to participate in a decorating contest and vote for their favorite light display.
Cost is $10 per car.
For more information, visit www.campharmony.org.
• The Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber, will offer two shows that are sure to brighten your holiday.
At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 8 the Diamonds Holiday Show will be presented.
“Silver Bells & Diamonds” will combine holiday favorites and hit songs from the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s and ’80s.
Tickets are $38, $34 and $30.
A John Denver Christmas, featuring Ted Vigil, will be held at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16.
Vigil’s physical and vocal resemblance to Denver will charm audiences during his inspirational tribute to Denver and his legacy.
Cherished songs such as “Rocky Mountain High” and “Thank God I’m a Country Boy,” along with holiday songs, will be performed.
Tickets are $40, $36 and $32.
“We thought these shows would be a great holiday present to everybody,” said Jerry Ledney, executive director of the theater. “They are two solid holidays shows and they’re very popular.”
Masks are required for those not fully vaccinated.
Tickets can be purchased at the box office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.
For more information or to order tickets, call 814-467-9070.
• The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present the holiday favorite Handel’s “Messiah” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 11 at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township.
The symphony will combine with the Johnstown Symphony Chorus under the direction of Jeffrey Webb for the performance which will also feature four soloists.
Organized in three parts, “Messiah” brings to life the story of Jesus, the Messiah. The show features a blending of Old Testament prophesy and New Testament revelation.
“There is no more complete expression of the full emotion of the holiday season than this miraculous work,” said Music Director James Blachly.
Single tickets are $40 for regular seating and $45 for premium.
To order tickets, visit www.johnstownsymphony.org.
