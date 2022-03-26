The following events are happening in the region:
• April 2, Annual STEM Event, Garrett College, McHenry, Maryland, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; www.garrettcollege.edu/exploregarrett.
• April 2, Dustin Lynch: Party Mode Tour 2022, 8 p.m., 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown, Pennsylvania; $35 to $65; www.1stsummitarena.com.
• April 2 and 3, Allegany National Photography Competition and Exhibition, Allegany Arts Council, 9 N. Centre St., Cumberland, Maryland; 301-777-2787, www.alleganyartscouncil.org.
• April 9, Rocky Gap State Park Doggone Egg Hunt, 1 to 3 p.m., 12900 Lake Shore Drive, Flintstone, Maryland; 301-722-1480, mollie.kemp@maryland.gov.
• April 9, Johnstown Symphony Orchestra presents “Romeo and Juliet and Rachmaninoff Piano Concerto No. 2,” 7:30 p.m., Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center, 450 Schoolhouse Road, Johns-town, Pennsylvania; $40 or 45; 814-535-6738 or www.johnstownsymphony.org.
• April 15, Easter Egg Hunt, 2 to 5 p.m., Constitution Park, Fort Avenue, Cumberland, Maryland; 301-759-6636.
• April 16, A Visit with the Easter Bunny, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., McCoury Family Stage, Downtown Cumberland Mall, Cumberland, Maryland; www.visitcumberland.org.
• April 16, Johnstown Concert Series presents “Dueling Divas,” 7:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., Johnstown, Pennsylvania; $15 or 2 for $25, $10 for seniors, $5 for students; www.johnstownmusic.org.
• April 22, “An Evening with Mark Ed,” 6 p.m., Community Arts Center of Cambria County, 1217 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown, Pennsylvania; $50 or $55; 814-255-6515 or www.caccc.org.
• April 23, “Face to Face” – Billy Joel and Elton John Tribute, 7:30 p.m., Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber, Pennsylvania; $35, $37 and $39; 814-467-9070 or www.arcadiawindber.com.
• April 23, Johnstown Symphony Orchestra presents “inSPIREd: Chorus and Brass,” 3 p.m., The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., Johnstown, Pennsylvania; $25; 814-535-6738 or www.johnstownsymphony.org.
• April 30, Spring Arts Walk, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Downtown Frostburg, Maryland; www.downtownfrostburg.com.
• April 30, Britt Floyd – World Tour 2022, 8 p.m., 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown, Pennsylvania; $39; www.1stsummitarena.com.
• May 7, Conquer the Dam 5K Run, 8:30 a.m., Jennings Randolph Lake, Elk Garden, West Virginia; www.facebook.com/MineralEvents.
• May 13, “Hotel California” – A Salute to the Eagles, Arcadia Theater, 1418 Graham Ave., Windber, Pennsylvania; $52, $48 and $44; 814-467-9070 or www.arcadiawindber.com.
• May 14, Mountain Maryland Native Plant Festival, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., New Germany State Park, Grantsville, Maryland; mdflora.org.
• May 20-22, Grantsville National Road Festival, Grantsville, Maryland; visitgrantsville.com.
• May 20, Peppa Pug Live! Peppa Pig’s Adventure, 6 p.m., 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial, 326 Napoleon St., Johnstown, Pennsylvania; $28; www.1stsummitarena.com.
• May 21, Johnstown Concert Series presents Kevin McManus Jazz Octet, 7:30 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, 309 Lincoln St., Johnstown, Pennsylvania; $15 or two for $25, $10 for seniors, $5 for students; www.johnstownmusic.org.
• May 22, Native Plant Expo, 1 to 4 p.m., Evergreen Heritage Center, Mount Savage, Maryland; evergreenheritagecenter.org.
• May 26, The Grand Halle Chamber Concert Series presents Red Line Strings Quartet, 7:30 p.m., The Grand Halle on Broad Street, 306 Broad St., Johnstown, Pennsylvania; $25; www.grandhalle.com.
• May 26-29, DelFest, Allegany County Fairgrounds. For tickets, visit www.delfest.com.
• June 2-5, 97th Anniversary of Deep Creek Lake, various locations in Garrett County, Maryland; 301-387-4386.
• June 4, National Trails Day, Rocky Gap State Park, 12900 Lake Shore Drive, Flintstone, Maryland; 301-722-1480.
• June 4, Johnstown Mill Rats baseball team home opener, 7 p.m., Sargent’s Stadium at The Point, Johnstown, Pennsylvania, vs. Champion City (Springfield, Ohio) Kings; https://millrats.com.
• June 21-25, Mineral County Fair, Fort Ashby, West Virginia; 304-298-3712, www.mineralcountyfair.org.
- Compiled by The Times-News and The Tribune-Democrat
Kelly Urban is a reporter for The (Johnstown, Pa.) Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at 814-532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.
