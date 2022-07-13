A Westmont family fled a burning home that sent multiple fire companies to Fayette Street on Wednesday, authorities said.
Fire broke out at 2:35 p.m. in the rear of a duplex in the 200 block of Fayette Street.
West Hills Regional Fire Department battalion Chief Don Blasko said two children and one adult got out in time and no one was home on the other side. The family is displaced, he said. Two cats were rescued and third cat is missing.
Blasko said the quick response by multiple fire crews kept the fire from spreading to neighboring homes.
"The guys did a heck of a job," he said. "It's amazing with that bulk of fire there was no injuries."
Neighbor Charles Keppler said he called 911 when the house next door caught fire.
"Me and my wife just got a new kitchen table and we were in the kitchen arranging stuff and she smelled smoke," Keppler said. "I walked by the door and I could smell it, too.
"I thought it was the neighbors across the alley with their fire pit, so I closed the door," he said. "Then I heard a pop and turned around and looked and the entire back of the house was engulfed in flames – so I called 911."
Keppler said all six members of his family quickly left the house. Firefighters doused the flames next door and tore down portions of the charred debris.
The side of Keppler's house had some fire damage. A state police fire marshal was called in to pin point the cause, Blasko said.
Fire companies from Westmont, Johnstown, Upper Yoder, Southmont, Cover Hill, Middle Taylor and Richland responded – along with Hilltop and Upper Yoder EMS.
