JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The estate of a Johnstown man who died last year hours after he fell into Cherry Run in Johnstown’s 8th Ward has sued the City of Johnstown and the owners of the property.
Howard Moench, 85, lost his footing near his home and toppled over a temporary mesh fence at the edge of his yard near Akers Street and Otto Court, fell down a steep embankment and struck the concrete stream channel almost nine feet below in October, which caused him to sustain acute head and neck injuries, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said at the time of the incident.
Moench died several hours after the fall at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Moench's widow, Carrie Moench, filed a lawsuit in Cambria County court late last year against the city; property owners Joseph and Jacqueline Martella; J&J of Johnstown LLC, the business which leased the property; and Charles J. Merlo Inc. Charles J. Merlo Inc., which replaced a portion of the channel in August, was dropped from the lawsuit earlier this year.
In the lawsuit, the family claims the right to bring the wrongful death suit due to the mesh snow fence that had fallen, the uneven terrain, the slippery ground, the channel's proximity to residences and areas of pedestrian travel, and lack of signage in the area. The defendants should have known the existence of the conditions, and some or all of the defendants created the conditions, the lawsuit claims.
According to court documents, Carrie Moench claims to have had conversations with Jacqueline Martella regarding the safety concerns of Cherry Run when the couple moved into the property in 2019.
The Moench estate is represented by Bryan Neiderheiser and Bradley Holuta, of Marcus and Mack.
Court filings by attorneys Paul Walsh III and John Polena of Wexford, on behalf of J&J of Johnstown LLC, state that there is nothing within the complaint suggesting outrageous conduct, an evil motive or that J&J knew or should have known that Moench was going to lose his balance and fall into the channel.
Andrew Sysak, of Andracki Law Offices in Pittsburgh, filed court documents on behalf of Jacqueline and Joseph Martella, stating that the lawsuit fails to articulate sufficient facts suggesting intentional, reckless or malicious acts by the Martellas.
The City of Johnstown is represented by Pittsburgh attorney Mark Hamilton, and court records show no filings on its behalf since the case was filed in December.
