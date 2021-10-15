JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A spooktacular time awaits at this autumn event.
Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership's annual Fall Family Fun Day will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday in Central Park in downtown Johnstown.
"We noticed after the success of the Christmas Tree @ Central Park, there was an interest in participating in events in downtown," said Melissa Radovanic, president of the Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership. "Halloween is the second most decorating holiday and so we thought we could use our talents to give families, tourists, kids and residents a reason to be downtown for Halloween type events."
Families can stroll the park and check out the scarecrows that were created by area businesses and organizations.
Youngsters are encouraged to come in their favorite costume.
Free drinks will be provided by Galliker's Dairy.
At 6:30 p.m., a showing of the family-friendly Halloween favorite "Hocus Pocus" will be presented.
"This is our final movie in our summer movie series," Radovanic said. "The past couple of years we've shown a Halloween related movie and a lot of folks have asked us over the years to show 'Hocus Pocus,' so it's a crowd favorite and we're excited to be showing it."
Those attending should bring a chair or blanket.
Following the movie, the Park Boneyard Halloween animated display will come to life offering a visual treat.
It features a 512-square-foot “cemetery” complete with pumpkins, tombstones, skeletons, tiki torches, strobe lighting and fog machine.
The display plays “The Adams Family,” “Ghostbusters,” “This Is Halloween” and “Thriller" in a 12-minute-long song set.
"The new hologram feature that we started last year will be back," Radovanic said. "We added a black curtain at the front of the boneyard and there's a projector that projects an animated video while the boneyard is playing."
The display will run from 6 to 9 p.m. nightly through Halloween.
Radovanic said if rains cancel the movie it will be posted on the group's Facebook page an hour in advance. The kickoff to the animated display will happen regardless.
There is no admission.
