The Most Rev. Mark L. Bartchak, bishop of the Altoona-Johnstown Roman Catholic Diocese, will preside at various Masses and services throughout the Triduum and Easter.
The following is the bishop’s schedule:
• Holy Thursday, Mass of the Lord’s Supper, 6 p.m., St. John Gualbert Cathedral, 117 Clinton St., downtown Johnstown.
• Good Friday, celebration of the Lord’s Passion, noon, Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, 1 Cathedral Square, Altoona.
• Holy Saturday, Easter Vigil, 7 p.m., Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament, Altoona.
• Easter, Mass of the Lord’s Resurrection, 11 a.m., St. John Gualbert Cathedral, Johnstown.
Mass will be broadcast live on WATM ABC 23. It will be rebroadcast at 9 p.m. on Atlantic Broadband Channel 9.
Because of the pandemic, there will be modifications to liturgical celebrations, per directives from Bartchak.
The washing of feet will not occur during the Mass of the Lord’s Supper on Holy Thursday.
On Good Friday, the faithful may approach for the veneration of the cross while keeping the proper distance. The cross is not to be kissed or touched. The proper reverence would be a bow or the sign of the cross.
On Holy Saturday, the faithful will not be invited to gather for the blessing of fire during the Easter Vigil, and they will not pass or hold candles.
Only a small amount of water should be blessed during the vigil. Fonts in the church are not to be filled with holy water until further notice.
Prefilled bottles of water may also be blessed at this time for parishioners to take with them.
Clergy and parishioners who gather are asked to wear masks and practice physical distancing.
Faithful are reminded that the obligation to attend Sunday and Holy Day Masses remains waived by Bartchak until further notice.
Various parishes are continuing to offer live-streaming or recorded Masses on social media and/or websites.
