Along with the week's roll call votes, the House also passed these measures by voice vote:
The K–12 Cybersecurity Act (S. 1917), to establish a K–12 education cybersecurity initiative; the Homeland Security for Children Act (H.R. 4426), to amend the Homeland Security Act of 2002 to ensure that the needs of children are considered in homeland security planning; and the Unmanned Aerial Security Act (H.R. 4682), to prohibit the Secretary of Homeland Security from operating or procuring certain foreign-made unmanned aircraft systems.
HOUSE VOTES
• ABORTION LAW:
The House has passed the Women's Health Protection Act (H.R. 3755), sponsored by Rep. Judy Chu, D-Calif. The bill would remove various restrictions on abortion, including those based on time after gestation, established by state and local governments. Chu said: "This bill respects our right and the freedom to make our own choices about our bodies, and it leaves those decisions up to us and our doctors." An opponent, Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Mich., said the bill "would ban virtually all conscience protections for medical personnel and enable the use of taxpayer money to fund abortion procedures, violating sincerely held beliefs of millions of Americans on the sanctity of human life." The vote, on Sept. 24, was 218 yeas to 211 nays.
NAYS: John Joyce (13th), Glenn "G.T." Thompson (15th)
• COCAINE PRISON SENTENCES:
The House has passed the Eliminating a Quantifiably Unjust Application of the Law Act (H.R. 1693), sponsored by Rep. Hakeem S. Jeffries, D-N.Y., to change federal criminal sentencing standards by equalizing the standards for crack cocaine and powder cocaine. Jeffries said: "There is no policy justification for punishing crack cocaine offenses more harshly than the same offense involving powder cocaine." The vote, on Sept. 28, was 361 yeas to 66 nays.
NAY: Joyce; YEA: Thompson
• WAR CRIMES INFORMANTS:
The House has passed the War Crimes Rewards Expansion Act (H.R. 4250), sponsored by Rep. Virginia Foxx, R-N.C., to expand authority for rewards offered by the State Department for information that leads to the conviction of foreigners accused of war crimes. Foxx said the bill "will help make America safer and bring perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide to justice." The vote, on Sept. 28, was 412 yeas to 9 nays.
YEA: Joyce, Thompson
• LIBYA:
The House has passed the Libya Stabilization Act (H.R. 1228), sponsored by Rep. Theodore E. Deutch, D-Fla., to impose sanctions on foreigners believed to have destabilized Libya and require federal agencies to commit resources on behalf of peace and democracy in Libya. Deutch said Libyans "deserve a future free from foreign meddling, from conflict and corruption, and from economic turmoil. They deserve to choose their leaders in free and fair elections." The vote, on Sept. 28, was 386 yeas to 35 nays.
YEA: Joyce, Thompson
• WASHINGTON, D.C., FINANCES:
The House has rejected the District of Columbia Chief Financial Officer Salary Home Rule Act (H.R. 1204), sponsored by Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C., to allow the government of Washington, D.C., to set the level of pay for its chief financial officer. Norton said the District's chief financial officer has unusually broad powers but also unusually low compensation, and establishing competitive compensation for the position would help attract better candidates. The vote, on Sept. 29, was 259 yeas to 170 nays, with a two-thirds majority required for approval.
NAY: Joyce; YEA: Thompson
• DEBT CEILING:
The House has passed a bill (S. 1301), sponsored by Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, to suspend the federal government's debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. A supporter, Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., said: "Ensuring that the government can finance its existing obligations is a responsibility that we share jointly in this chamber." An opponent, Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Calif., said: "It is irresponsible to keep raising the debt limit, keep on spending without any framework, or any discussion about this explosion of America's debt." The vote, on Sept. 29, was 219 yeas to 212 nays.
