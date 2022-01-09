Casey, Toomey, Joyce, Thompson

From left to right are Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa.; Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa.; Rep. Glenn "GT" Thompson, R-Centre; and Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair.

Here’s a look at how area members of Congress voted over the previous week.

There were no key votes in the House this week.

SENATE VOTES

HANDLING WAR, CONFLICTS: The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Anne Witkowsky to serve as the State Department's assistant secretary for conflict and stabilization operations. Witkowsky has been a senior official at the Defense Department and State Department, and most recently was co-director of the private Task Force on U.S. Strategy to Support Democracy and Counter Authoritarianism. The vote, on Jan. 5, was 61 yeas to 26 nays.

YEAS: Bo Casey Jr. (D); Pat Toomey (R).

This is feature appears regularly in The Tribune-Democrat and at www.tribdem.com.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you