A partnership between Divine Mercy Catholic Academy and St. Francis University is providing youngsters with hands-on STEM learning in examining diverse life and habitats.
As part of an inquiry-based science experience, Edward Zovinka, chemistry professor at the university, was at the school's West campus in Westmont on Thursday to instruct fifth- and sixth-grade students on using a foldscope, which is an optical microscope that can be assembled from simple components, including a sheet of paper and a lens.
"Foldscopes are paper microscopes that the students can play with in the classroom or go outside with and collect samples," he said. "And the whole idea is to make a scientific instrument like a microscope readily available and hand-held so you can take it with you wherever you go."
Prior to the lab students went outside to collect specimens such as leaves, grass, flowers and bark that they could observe using the foldscope.
"They're studying water and different ecosystems, so the whole idea is for them to explore on their own and raise the questions they can then study," Zovinka said.
John Hicks, fifth- and sixth-grader science teacher at DMCA, said foldscopes allow for more individual learning.
"With them we can take our classroom outside and bring nature in," he said. "It's taking what they see in a microscope and putting it right in front of them."
Hicks said students are analyzing what they observe in nature.
"With this type of activity, it's enhancing what we're learning about in the classroom," he said. "It's bringing the activities to the kids, so it's less book learning and more learning by activities."
For the lab, students had to identify what samples they obtained and then draw on paper what they saw in the foldscope.
"This isn't just a one-day activity," Hicks said. "With these foldscopes, we're going to utilize them for the rest of the school year and then carry them over into next year."
Zovinka said the goal is for students to think more on their own and to be excited about science.
"When they go home they can play with the foldscopes themselves at times," he said. "It's the lifelong learning and realizing that science isn't scary."
The foldscope lab will be repeated next week for fifth- and sixth-grade students at the school's East campus in Geistown.
